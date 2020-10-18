ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ANPDY opened at $278.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.76. ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR has a twelve month low of $146.70 and a twelve month high of $284.36.

ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, female fitness, and skiing products,as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

