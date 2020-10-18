ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of ANPDF stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

