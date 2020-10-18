Aperimus Capital LLC Has $58.16 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Aperimus Capital LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,321 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 41.7% of Aperimus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aperimus Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $58,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,639,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $364.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

