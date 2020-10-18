Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 389,400 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the September 15th total of 220,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.24 million, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $165.17 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $104,961.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,483.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Sim bought 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $91,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,390.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $284,550. 11.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after buying an additional 590,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 2,305.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 47,767 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at $655,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 18.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

