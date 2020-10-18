Arden Trust Co Acquires 548 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in VMware were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,294,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in VMware by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $346,270,000 after buying an additional 1,440,981 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in VMware in the second quarter worth $91,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in VMware by 42.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,554,369 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $240,710,000 after buying an additional 459,644 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth $32,519,000. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Cross Research raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.68.

VMW opened at $152.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.16.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $475,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $295,148.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,039 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,857 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

