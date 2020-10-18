Arden Trust Co Acquires Shares of 2,668 Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $302.02 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $315.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.76 and a 200-day moving average of $163.58.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 160,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,996,353.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $1,224,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 310,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,147,810.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B.Riley Securit reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.94.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

