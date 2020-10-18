Arden Trust Co Buys 1,964 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. UBS Group AG raised its position in IHS Markit by 68.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 56,267 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $6,250,000. AXA lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 269,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,188,000 after buying an additional 130,089 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.76.

Shares of INFO opened at $81.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.00. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $84.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

