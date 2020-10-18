Arden Trust Co Buys 523 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDT Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,437,146,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 217.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,100,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,776,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,379,000 after purchasing an additional 319,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,636,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,867,000 after purchasing an additional 910,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $414,419,280.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,725,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,852,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KDP opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

