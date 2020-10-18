Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 65.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $43,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.47.

NYSE:BDX opened at $236.99 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

