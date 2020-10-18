Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Splunk were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 32,404.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $156,879,000 after purchasing an additional 787,099 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,934,901,000 after acquiring an additional 194,156 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,417,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 557,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK opened at $207.20 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $324,718.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,236 shares in the company, valued at $30,839,488.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,656 shares of company stock worth $18,856,518. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $242.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.51.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.