Arden Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 484,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $120,747,000 after buying an additional 89,211 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,336 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,276 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $329.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $333.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

