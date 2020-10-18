Arden Trust Co Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,027,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782,719 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 156.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,076,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $632,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.04.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $114.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $123.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.