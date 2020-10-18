Arden Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Equinix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total transaction of $191,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,194 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,662.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total transaction of $2,039,132.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $817.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $773.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $721.89. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.40.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.