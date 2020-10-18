Arden Trust Co Has $510,000 Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $3,641,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 15.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Atlassian by 89.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 351,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 165,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $207.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of -144.06, a PEG ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.96. Atlassian Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $212.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.86 million. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

