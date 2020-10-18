Arden Trust Co Has $615,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Arden Trust Co raised its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in American Electric Power by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in American Electric Power by 75.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

American Electric Power stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.43. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.