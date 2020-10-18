Arden Trust Co Has $763,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

MA opened at $339.40 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $339.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.54, for a total value of $21,187,441.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,933,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,978,971.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,465 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,010. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

