Arden Trust Co Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,437 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $71.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 73.42%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

