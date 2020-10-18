Arden Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.94. The stock has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.