Arden Trust Co Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.58.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,555. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $230.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.31. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $247.82. The company has a market capitalization of $146.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

