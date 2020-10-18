Arden Trust Co Purchases 374 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Arden Trust Co grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,981,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,402,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,742,000 after acquiring an additional 85,842 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,973,000 after acquiring an additional 68,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,535,000 after purchasing an additional 42,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $112.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.98. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $114.61.

