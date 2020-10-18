Arden Trust Co Purchases 399 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Arden Trust Co grew its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 96,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 44,635 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 516,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,439,000 after acquiring an additional 112,983 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $154.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.97. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.91.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

