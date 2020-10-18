Arden Trust Co Purchases 892 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.5% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 59.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $81.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.14.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BofA Securities cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

