Arden Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 460.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after buying an additional 41,077 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

NYSE TRI opened at $82.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

