Arden Trust Co Sells 103,757 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 96.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,757 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,631,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $194.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $199.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

