Arden Trust Co Sells 250 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day moving average is $92.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

