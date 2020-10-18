ArtByte (ABY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00415698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010433 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About ArtByte

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.