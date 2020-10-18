Asio Capital LLC Buys 6,183 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

