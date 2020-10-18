ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ASML by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. BidaskClub raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.60.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $386.90 on Friday. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $409.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.4095 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

