ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASBFY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.19.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

