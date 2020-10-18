AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 million, a P/E ratio of -113.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AstroNova by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in AstroNova by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

