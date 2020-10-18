Atlas Brown Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,249,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,529,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $101.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average is $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

