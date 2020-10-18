ATN Tops One Day Volume of $5,384.00 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. ATN has a market capitalization of $808,699.59 and $5,384.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATN token can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Hotbit, BigONE and Allcoin. In the last seven days, ATN has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00268007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00094343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00035588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.59 or 0.01397441 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00153622 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. The official website for ATN is atn.io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Allcoin, Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

