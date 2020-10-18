Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEYE. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Audioeye from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Audioeye from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of AEYE opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Audioeye has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $165.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Audioeye had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 639.89%. The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Audioeye will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audioeye in the second quarter valued at approximately $917,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Audioeye by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Audioeye during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audioeye during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Audioeye by 223.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

