AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVB. UBS Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.13.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $148.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.68. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,526,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,718 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $144,007,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,298,000 after buying an additional 725,486 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $106,051,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 132.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 546,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,445,000 after buying an additional 311,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

