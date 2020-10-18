Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AXNX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.80.

AXNX opened at $48.11 on Thursday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 155.91% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 922.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,520.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $391,155.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,002 shares of company stock worth $5,663,144. 25.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 31,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 24.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 34.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 212.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

