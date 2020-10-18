AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

AZEK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AZEK from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised AZEK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.06.

Shares of AZEK opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.79. AZEK has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $42.16.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million.

In other news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $99,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $841,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,304.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,791.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $47,355,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $7,828,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $760,000.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

