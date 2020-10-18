Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AZUL. Raymond James raised Azul from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Azul in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Azul from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.72.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. Azul has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($1.27). Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.44 million. Analysts forecast that Azul will post -6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Azul by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

