Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZRE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Azure Power Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.47. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 14.3% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 6.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 897,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares in the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

