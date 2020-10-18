B.Riley Securit Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

NYSE FCX opened at $17.15 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 2.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $87,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

