B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Eight Capital

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target upped by Eight Capital from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BTO. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

BTO stock opened at C$9.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a PE ratio of 21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.12 and a 52 week high of C$9.99.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$612.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.5288602 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

In other B2Gold news, Director Robert Gayton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$43,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,578,625. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,497,438.39. In the last three months, insiders sold 504,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,333.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

