Ball Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ball in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $91.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ball has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $91.99.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Ball by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Ball by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

