Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Get Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BofA Securities raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

BSMX opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.33. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,750,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after buying an additional 214,443 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,800,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,443 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1,309.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 925,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 859,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.