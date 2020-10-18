Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

