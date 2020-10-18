Barclays Boosts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $70.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target upped by Barclays from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZG. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.05.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $97.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.19 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zillow Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Zillow Group by 581.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

