Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price upped by Eight Capital from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$36.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.57. Barrick Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.09.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.61 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.4839425 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.46, for a total transaction of C$384,579.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,671,575.71. Also, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.86, for a total transaction of C$1,006,225.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,453 shares in the company, valued at C$376,796.58.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

