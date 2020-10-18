Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BASFY opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.21. Basf has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.