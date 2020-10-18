Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) Receives €98.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €98.38 ($115.74).

BEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

Shares of Beiersdorf stock opened at €100.25 ($117.94) on Thursday. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €77.62 ($91.32) and a 1-year high of €108.05 ($127.12). The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.