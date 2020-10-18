Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

BNFT has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.13.

BNFT stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $338.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.50. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,025,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,557,000 after buying an additional 38,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after buying an additional 256,115 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,093,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 56.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 499,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 179,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 45.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 453,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 141,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

