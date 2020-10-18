Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital started coverage on XP Power in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

XPPLF stock opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. XP Power has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $60.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.22.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

