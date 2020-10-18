BidaskClub Downgrades Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.35 and a 200-day moving average of $154.59. The firm has a market cap of $613.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.75. Winmark has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.68% and a negative return on equity of 306.43%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total value of $2,044,375.00. Also, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $1,184,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,620.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1,211.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 435.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

